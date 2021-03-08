Man charged with manslaughter in connection with fatal opioid overdose in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 52-year-old Orillia, Ont., man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal opioid overdose that took place in Wasaga Beach, Ont., last March.

On March 24, 2020, OPP said they were called to a home on Mary Street to find a 31-year-old man without vital signs.

After a nearly yearlong investigation, police arrested and charged George Brazier, 52, from Orillia, with manslaughter.

Brazier is scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Collingwood on March 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

