Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with manslaughter in connection with fatal opioid overdose in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 12:19 pm
On March 24, 2020, OPP said they were called to a home on Mary Street to find a 31-year-old man without vital signs.
On March 24, 2020, OPP said they were called to a home on Mary Street to find a 31-year-old man without vital signs. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 52-year-old Orillia, Ont., man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal opioid overdose that took place in Wasaga Beach, Ont., last March.

On March 24, 2020, OPP said they were called to a home on Mary Street to find a 31-year-old man without vital signs.

Read more: 2 charged with manslaughter after man dies from opioid overdose in Collingwood, OPP say

After a nearly yearlong investigation, police arrested and charged George Brazier, 52, from Orillia, with manslaughter.

Trending Stories

Brazier is scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Collingwood on March 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
collingwoodWasaga BeachHuronia West OppHuronia WestOntario Court of Justice CollingwoodWasaga Beach manslaughter chargeWasaga Beach opioid overdose

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers