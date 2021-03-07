Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expecting a baby girl

Send this page to someone via email

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a baby girl.

During a two-hour sit-down with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, the couple revealed the sex of their child.

“To have any child any one or two would be amazing but to have a boy then a girl … what else can you ask for?” Harry said.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth ‘delighted’ by news of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting 2nd child

“We have a family,” he continued.

The couple confirmed the baby would be due during the summer.

A spokesperson for the couple originally announced the pregnancy of their second child on Feb. 14.

The two officially stepped away from royal duties in early 2020 and moved to the U.S. with their son Archie.

Story continues below advertisement

Meghan gave birth to their son in May 2019.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal first photos of their son

The pregnancy announcement on Valentine’s Day was paired with a black and white photograph of the couple on Instagram.

Taken by friend and photographer Misan Harriman, the caption read: “Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting 2nd child

During the interview, Meghan also revealed some insight on what it was like when she was pregnant with Archie.

Story continues below advertisement

She tells Oprah she was told by family members her child (now or in the future) would not have an official title or security.

2:27 Harry and Meghan break silence on royal life in Oprah interview Harry and Meghan break silence on royal life in Oprah interview When asked about how family members reacted to the announcement of Archie, Meghan said some of it came down to race. “The most important title I will ever have is ‘Mom,'” she said in the interview.When asked about how family members reacted to the announcement of Archie, Meghan said some of it came down to race.

She added there were conversations of how dark the child’s skin would be that was relayed to her from her husband Harry.

“It was hard to see those as compartmentalize conversation.”

With files from Reuters