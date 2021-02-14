Menu

Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting 2nd child

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 14, 2021 3:10 pm
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 5, 2020 in London, England. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the couple said on Sunday.

Read more: Meghan Markle wins case against U.K. tabloid over ‘deeply personal’ letter to her father

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and moved with their first son Archie to Southern California to live a more independent life and escape the British media.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” the spokesperson said.

Archie was born in 2019.

© 2021 Reuters
