Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting 2nd child

Send this page to someone via email

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the couple said on Sunday.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and moved with their first son Archie to Southern California to live a more independent life and escape the British media.

3:16 Meghan Markle’s opening up discussion around pregnancy loss Meghan Markle’s opening up discussion around pregnancy loss – Nov 26, 2020

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” the spokesperson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Archie was born in 2019.