Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal first photos of their son

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released the first photos of their son on Wednesday in an official photo call.

The newest member of the Royal Family, who was born on Monday morning, was kept out of the public eye until now.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed their newborn to the world at Windsor Castle just after noon local time. Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, said they are thrilled to be new parents.

“It’s magic,” Markle said of becoming a mom. “I have the two best guys in the world, so I am really happy.”

Markle said her son, whose name is still not known, has “the sweetest temperament.”

“He’s really calm… he’s just been the dream so it’s been a special couple of days,” she said.

Markle wore a white sleeveless dress, while Prince Harry sported a grey suit. The new parents were beaming as they spoke to the press.

“Parenting is amazing,” Prince Harry said. “We are just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.”

When asked who the baby looks like, Prince Harry joked that his son was already growing facial hair like him.

“His looks are changing every single day,” Prince Harry said. “So who knows.”

Hours after Kensington Palace confirmed Markle had given birth on Monday, Prince Harry spoke to the media and said mother and baby were doing “incredibly well.”

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine,” the duke said. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.”

The baby, born seven pounds, three ounces, is seventh in line to the throne. They’re behind Prince Charles, Prince William and his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and then Prince Harry.

Markle is a U.S. citizen, which means her son has dual citizenship. He is the first American citizen with a direct line to the British throne.

The baby is the Queen Elizabeth‘s eighth great-grandchild. The 93-year-old monarch also has eight grandchildren, and four children.

Markle announced her pregnancy in October last year, several months after her wedding to Prince Harry in May.

