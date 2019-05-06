Meghan Markle gives birth to baby boy, palace confirms

The newest addition to the Royal Family has arrived!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son on Monday, Kensington Palace confirmed on social media.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019,” the palace said on Instagram.

“Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.”

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” the palace said.

“More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet revealed the name of their firstborn, but anxious royal onlookers have been placing bets.

The newborn is seventh in line to the throne. They’re behind Prince Charles, Prince William and his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and then Prince Harry.

The baby is the Queen‘s eighth great-grandchild. The 92-year-old monarch also has eight grandchildren, and four children.

Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, announced they were expecting a child in October.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

The couple wed in May 2018.

