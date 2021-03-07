Quebecers march to National Assembly to protest organized sports ban

Send this page to someone via email

Quebecers marched to demand the resumption of all organized sports in front of the National Assembly in Quebec on Sunday.

The event was organized by Isaac Pépin, a fifth grade student in the Quebec City region, who says he has been kept away from the football field since the start of the pandemic.

A 2.2 km route was set up in the neighbouring streets of the National Assembly. In order to respect COVID-19 measures, organizers asked the protestors to stay on the move and to avoid an immobile gathering.

College football player Isaac Pepin, centre, leads thousands of pro sports demonstrators as they march a two-kilometer loop demanding more flexibility for sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunday, March 7, 2021 around the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Thousands of pro sports demonstrators march a two-kilometer loop demanding more flexibility for sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunday, March 7, 2021 around the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

The people gathered to demand that the ban on all organized sports in Quebec be lifted.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: From insurance to hotel quarantine, new travel rules leave snowbirds in a conundrum

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Wednesday, Premier François Legault announced at a press conference that extracurricular activities, including certain sports, will be able to resume on Monday.

He also mentioned that a full plan for the deconfinement of sports would be presented this upcoming week.

The movement has received the support of many athletes, including hockey players Jonathan Marchessault, Thomas Chabot and Yanni Gourde, as well as freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury.

1:53 Coronavirus: High-profile Quebec athletes ask province to bring back sports Coronavirus: High-profile Quebec athletes ask province to bring back sports