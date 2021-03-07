Saskatchewan reports youngest COVID-19 death for province

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan government officials reported a resident in the 19 and under age category tested positive for COVID-19 and died.

The resident was from the north west region of the province. According to provincial data updated on Sunday, this is the first resident to die in the youngest age category.

A second resident in their 40s who tested positive for COVID-19 from the far north west has also died.

There are 116 new novel coronavirus infections in the province.

Regina reported 50 of the new COVID-19 cases, followed by Saskatoon with 19 new cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The remaining cases are located in the far north west (6), far north central (1), far north east (3), north west (6), north central (8), central west (2), central east (8), south west (2), south central (5) and south east (6) zones.

Story continues below advertisement

One case with pending residence information has been assigned to the Regina zone.

Across Saskatchewan, 1,518 cases are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 152 or 12.4 new cases per 100,000.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are down from Saturday, with 136 people in hospital. There are 22 people in intensive care.

On Saturday, 1,428 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province.

Saskatoon reported the highest amount of doses administered with 522. The remaining doses were administered in north west (388), north central (226), and Regina (292).

A shipment of 7,020 Pfizer vaccines is expected to arrive in Saskatoon and Regina on Tuesday, split evenly between both cities. On Wednesday, North Battleford will be receiving 4,680 doses, Yorkton will receive 1,170 doses and Prince Albert will also get 1,170 doses.

A total of 91,884 vaccines have now been administered in the province.

2:28 Grocery store clerk navigates through mass-anxiety, emotion during one year of COVID-19 Grocery store clerk navigates through mass-anxiety, emotion during one year of COVID-19