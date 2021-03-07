Recipe: Gutsy 30-minute Arrabbiata sauce

Caren McSherry shares her recipe for a gutsy Arrabbiata sauce, full of fiery Southern Italian flavour.
This zesty dish can be put together in just half an hour.
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 small shallot, finely diced
- 1 large garlic clove, peeled and minced
- ½ cup diced Italian Pancetta
- 2-3 Tbsp hot chilli paste (I use Cote d’azur 2.0)
- 12 cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves only
- 1/3 cup tomato sauce
- ¼ cup pasta water
- ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
- ¼ cup chopped fresh basil
- 2 cups cooked penne pasta
Trending Stories
Method
- In a 10 inch frying pan, heat the oil, add the shallot, garlic and pancetta. Sauté until the pancetta begins to crisp and the shallot is golden.
- Add the chilli paste, tomatoes, sauce and foamy pasta water, stir. Lid the sauce and turn the heat to simmer.
- Once the cherry tomatoes have softened, and the sauce is cohesive, add the parsley and basil, taste for seasoning.
- Ladle the cooked pasta into the sauce, stir to coat and garnish with a generous amount of Reggiano cheese.
Serves 4
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments