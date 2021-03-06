RCMP looking for suspect in downtown Canmore after guns, drugs found in vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Canmore RCMP are looking for a man who has been on the lam since early Saturday morning after fleeing from police.

On March 6 at 3 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop of two vehicles travelling together on Highway 1.

Police found handguns and controlled substances in one vehicle. The driver is in custody, police said.

The other vehicle, a rented Hyundai SUV, drove away, and police later found it abandoned on 7 Avenue in Canmore and recovered weapons inside.

The Hyundai driver ran away, according to RCMP. Police have not been able to find this suspect and describe him as a man in his late 20s to mid-30s who is short and slender. He was wearing a white hoodie, camouflage pyjama pants and white shoes. He was seen on Main Street at 9 a.m. when he ran away and again downtown before 11 a.m., police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“While there is no immediate concern for public safety, Canmore RCMP are advising the public of the increased police presence and believe the male may still be in the area,” police said. Tweet This

If you see the man, call 911 and do not approach him, RCMP said.