Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

COVID-19: Calgary’s Bowness High School heading online after outbreak

By Jacqueline Wilson Global News
Posted March 6, 2021 8:51 pm
Click to play video 'COVID-19: Calgary’s Bowness High School heading online after outbreak' COVID-19: Calgary’s Bowness High School heading online after outbreak
All students at Calgary’s Bowness High School will start online learning on Monday after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared. Jackie Wilson reports.

All students at Bowness High School in northwest Calgary will start online learning on March 8, after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared.

According to the province’s website, as of Saturday, five to nine cases have been confirmed at the school. These are cases where the virus could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.

However, multiple sources within the high school’s community told Global News that students attended a party last weekend, though there was no confirmation of transmission from there.

Bylaw Services is not aware of any complaints related to the party.

Read more: Alberta Health reports 341 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death on Saturday

In a statement, the Calgary Board of Education said: “Schools and employees have worked very hard over the past year to ensure that government health and safety guidelines are met, to maintain safe learning environments and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We all share the responsibility to follow all health and safety guidelines, whether in school or outside of school time, to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on schools and learning,” the statement said.

A CBE letter sent to parents Friday said the decision was made to move all classes online because of the “operational capacity challenges” faced by the number of cases identified in a short time.

According to Albert Health, an outbreak investigation is over when there are no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.

Bowness High School students will return to in-person learning on March 17.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta CoronavirusAlberta COVID-19online learningBowness High SchoolOnline Learning CalgaryAlberta COVID-19 school outbreakBowness High School COVID-19 outbreak

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers