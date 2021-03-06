Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

12-year-old boy rescued by friends after falling through Lethbridge lake

By Eloise Therien Global News
File photo of a public notice at Chinook Lake.
File photo of a public notice at Chinook Lake. Eloise Therien / Global News

Police and fire crews were called to a lake in Lethbridge on Friday after a 12-year-old boy fell through the ice.

According to police, four of his friends tied their T-shirts together, using them as a rope to drag the child from the water. He was then treated by EMS.

Police say he did not suffer any major injuries and was turned over to his family.

Read more: ‘Don’t assume it’s safe to skate on’: Lethbridge officers urge caution on lakes and ponds

Global News confirmed with police on Saturday the incident happened at Legacy Regional Park, located in north Lethbridge.

Four bodies of water can be approved for walking or skating, including Legacy Pond, Nicholas Sheran Lake, Henderson Lake, and Chinook Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are urging the public to stay off local ponds and lakes, as recent warm weather makes for unsafe conditions.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WinterWaterIceSkatingWalkingIce SafetyLethbridge water safetylegacy regional parkLethbridge Water RescueLegacy Regional Park lethbridge

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers