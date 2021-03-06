12-year-old boy rescued by friends after falling through Lethbridge lake

Send this page to someone via email

Police and fire crews were called to a lake in Lethbridge on Friday after a 12-year-old boy fell through the ice.

According to police, four of his friends tied their T-shirts together, using them as a rope to drag the child from the water. He was then treated by EMS.

Police say he did not suffer any major injuries and was turned over to his family.

Global News confirmed with police on Saturday the incident happened at Legacy Regional Park, located in north Lethbridge.

Four bodies of water can be approved for walking or skating, including Legacy Pond, Nicholas Sheran Lake, Henderson Lake, and Chinook Lake.

Police are urging the public to stay off local ponds and lakes, as recent warm weather makes for unsafe conditions.