COVID February 20 2021 8:18pm 02:24 Public skating winding down for season in Kelowna It has been one of the more popular activities for Okanagan families during the ongoing pandemic. But there’s is only one week left for those hoping to lace up their skates over at Stuart Park. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7653210/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7653210/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?