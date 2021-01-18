‘Don’t assume it’s safe to skate on’: Lethbridge officers urge caution on lakes and ponds

Send this page to someone via email

At this time of year, lakes, ponds and other bodies of water in southern Alberta turn from liquid to ice, creating an opportunity to skate, walk or ice fish.

However, Lethbridge residents are being reminded to only embark on ice surfaces when it’s safe to do so.

Henderson Lake, Nicholas Sheran Lake, Chinook Lake and Legacy Pond are the only locations in Lethbridge that can be designated for outdoor skating when determined suitable by the city.

“The only time when you can skate on any of the four locations, really, is when the city’s approved that,” senior bylaw officer Dave Henley said.

“The entire (lake) is not the designated skating area; (it’s) where the city has checked and monitored the ice when they think it’s safe and they’ll put signs and identify that location on the lake.”

Nicholas Sheran Lake, located in west Lethbridge, saw skaters and ice-fishers on January 16, 2021. Eloise Therien / Global News

Currently, all four possible skating locations are listed as unsafe, so the public is reminded to avoid them for such activities.

However, when it comes to ice fishing within the city, Henley says the responsibility falls on the fishers.

“(Fisherman) are checking the ice themselves when they drill the hole,” Henley said. Tweet This

“We just simply advise them that the city standard is 12 inches for the ice to be thick for skating purposes, and they need to take precautions that are reasonable to themselves when they’re on the ice.”

Nicholas Sheran Lake pictured on January 16, 2021. Eloise Therien / Global News

Henley says if you see ice fishers on bodies of water, don’t assume it’s safe to skate or walk on.

“Our current practice is to educate people,” he added. “The whole reason we have these provisions is to keep people safe.” Tweet This

Signs that read “Caution Public Notice: Ice Unsafe” are posted at lakes and ponds around the city between the fall and spring, which should be heeded by skaters unless extra signs are posted to designate a safe skating area.

More information on regulations involving ice can be found in city’s Parks Bylaw or on the City of Lethbridge webpage.