On-ice capacity at Mosaic Stadium’s outdoor rink increases to 50 people

Evraz Place took to Twitter Monday to announce that the Saskatchewan Health Authority approved a capacity increase at Mosaic Stadium’s ice rink in Regina — Iceville.

As of Tuesday, 50 people will be allowed on the ice at once instead of 30. This includes private bookings.

Evraz said anyone on the waitlist for any dates or times will “automatically be added to your desired date/time. Please make sure you check your email and confirm registration.”

Tickets for the week of Feb. 1-7 went on sale at noon Monday.

Evraz is reminding the public that people “will not require a password when going to register for a skate time once the link is active.”

“If you are asked for a password before noon, it means the link is not active. If you are asked after noon, it means the event is all booked up.”

The 110,000-square-foot rink is Saskatchewan’s largest outdoor rink and is big enough to fit more than six National Hockey League-sized ice surfaces inside.

1:58 Home of the Riders transformed into largest outdoor rink in Saskatchewan Home of the Riders transformed into largest outdoor rink in Saskatchewan – Dec 28, 2020

