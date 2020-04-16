Rescue from Elbow River prompts ice safety warning in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

An icy rescue from the Elbow River on Thursday has prompted Calgary fire officials to remind residents to stay off the water.

Officials said warm spring temperatures are causing ice on the river and other bodies of water to melt, creating surfaces that are unsafe for use.

On Thursday afternoon, fire crews responded to a 911 call about a woman who had fallen through ice on the Elbow River in the Discovery Ridge area.

Officials said the woman was stuck up to her waist in the cold water and was unable to get out.

Fire crews searched the area and quickly located and freed the woman from the ice.

The Calgary Fire Department said it’s difficult to assess ice thickness at this time and is asking residents to avoid walking on any ice-covered bodies of water.

Officials are also offering tips to residents on ice safety, should an accident occur, including staying calm and calling for help.

If you’re not able to pull yourself up and out of the ice within 10 minutes, officials note you should anchor yourself to the ice shelf and continue calling for help.

Fire crews said anyone who witnesses an ice-related emergency should call 911 immediately.