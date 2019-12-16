Menu

4 firefighters injured in crash after returning from ice water rescue in Haliburton area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 10:52 am
Updated December 16, 2019 10:55 am
Four volunteer firefighters with Alqonguin Highlands Fire Services were injured in a crash on Saturday night north of Haliburton.
Four firefighters suffered minor injuries after a fire truck crashed in the Haliburton area on Saturday evening.

According to Algonquin Highlands Fire Services, a fire truck slid off the road and rolled in the area of Eagle Lake and Sir Sam’s roads, about 15 kilometres north of the village of Haliburton, while a crew was returning from an ice and water rescue on Bushwolf Lake around 6:40 p.m.

Algonquin Highlands Mayor Carol Moffatt says the volunteer firefighters from Station 80 in Stanhope were responding to assist firefighters from the municipality of Dysart et al in a water rescue.

OPP Central East say a 57-year-old man died after his pickup truck with a plow went through the ice around 4 p.m. Saturday.

The firefighters were briefly trapped but eventually got out of the truck with assistance from Dysart et al firefighters and OPP. All four firefighters were taken to hospital for minor injuries and have since been released, according to a tweet from the service posted on Sunday morning.

“Volunteer firefighters are one of our greatest assets,” said Moffatt. “We are grateful for their service and for the strong working relationships among fire departments, EMS and OPP. Our thoughts are with the family of the man who perished in the initial ice and water call. Calls like these are heartbreaking and affect a wide range of folks and families in a small community.”

Vehicles recovered from Otonabee River following crash investigation in Peterborough
Vehicles recovered from Otonabee River following crash investigation in Peterborough
