Coronavirus: Downward trend of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Okanagan continues

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Following a recent bump in the road, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Okanagan resumed its downward trend.

According to data from the B.C. Centre of Disease Control, there were 69 cases throughout the Okanagan region from Feb. 26 to March 4.

Since the beginning of January, case totals have consistently been dropping week by week — except for the week of Feb. 19-25, which bucked that trend, when the caseload slightly jumped up by four cases, to 75 from 71 the week prior.

However, while the Okanagan saw a decrease for the last week of February, that wasn’t the case for the entire Interior Health region.

Story continues below advertisement

In fact, the region as a whole actually saw growth in its weekly caseload data.

From Feb. 21-27, there were 231 total cases in Interior Health. That’s up 49 cases from the week before, Feb. 14-20, when 182 cases were reported.

Confused yet? Wait, there’s more.

The Kamloops subregion had the largest spike jumping to 124 cases from 78.

In the Central Okanagan, site of the second-most cases, the jump was considerably less, to 42 from 36.

Vernon saw a six-case jump, to 15 from nine, while Merritt grew seven cases, to 19 from 12.

5:35 B.C. officials report 634 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths B.C. officials report 634 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths

While those subregions experienced case growth, most subregions saw falling numbers, such as the South Okanagan, which fell to two from 10; or Salmon Arm, to three from eight.

Story continues below advertisement

Further, the number of subregions with zero cases stayed mostly the same, at 14, down from 15 the week prior.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Below are the weekly case totals for the Okanagan since late October:

Oct. 30 to Nov. 12: 144 cases

Nov. 13-26: 420 cases

Nov. 20 to Dec. 3: 597 cases

Dec. 4-10: 371 cases

Dec. 11-17: 375 cases

Dec. 18-24: 290 cases

Dec. 25-31: 210 cases

Jan. 1-7: 303 cases

Jan. 8-14: 222 cases

Jan. 15-21: 173 cases

Jan. 22-28: 152 cases

Jan. 29 to Feb. 4: 150 cases

Feb. 5-11: 90 cases

Feb. 12-18: 71

Feb. 19-25: 75 cases

Feb. 26 – March 4: 69 cases

1:48 Health Canada approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine Health Canada approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Number of cases per major region, from Jan. 1, 2020 to March 4, 2021:

Note: Prior cases from Jan. 1, 2020, to Feb. 25, 2021, in brackets

Okanagan: 4,325 cases (4,245)

Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 2,626 cases (2,469)

East Kootenay: 390 cases (371)

Kootenay Boundary: 214 cases (210)

Number of cases per major region from Feb. 26, 2021, to March 4, 2021:

Note: Prior cases from Feb. 19-25, 2021 in brackets

Story continues below advertisement

Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 119 cases (141)

Okanagan: 69 cases (75)

East Kootenay: 13 cases (8)

Kootenay Boundary: 3 cases (6)

2:02 Concerns over second vaccine dose timing and cancelled clinics Concerns over second vaccine dose timing and cancelled clinics

Number of cases per subregion or local health authority, from January 2020 to February 2021:

Note: Prior cases from January 2020 to January 2021 in brackets:

Central Okanagan: 2,959 (2,739)

Kamloops: 1,246 (774)

Vernon: 605 (554)

Cariboo / Chilcotin: 459 (410)

Penticton: 270 (257)

South Okanagan: 251 (235)

Salmon Arm: 243 (192)

Revelstoke: 211 (163)

Merritt: 191 (105)

Fernie: 155 (155)

100 Mile House: 102 (97)

Cranbrook: 83 (72)

Nelson: 72 (72)

Summerland: 65 (57)

Kettle Valley: 63 (58)

Golden: 60 (58)

Enderby: 56 (53)

Armstrong: 52 (47)

Windermere: 34 (32)

South Cariboo: 28 (24)

Creston: 22 (23)

Lillooet: 22 (22)

Trail: 21 (19)

Castlegar: 19 (18)

Kimberley: 19 (14)

Keremeos: 18 (17)

Grand Forks: 13 (8)

North Thompson: 9 (8)

Kootenay Lake: 5 (5)

Princeton: 5 (4)

Arrow Lakes: 3 (3)

3:30 Study aims to better understand COVID-19 transmission in schools Study aims to better understand COVID-19 transmission in schools

Number of cases per subregion or local health authority, from Feb. 21-27, 2021:

Note: Prior cases from Feb. 14-20, 2021 in brackets

Story continues below advertisement

Kamloops: 124 (78)

Central Okanagan: 42 (36)

Merritt: 19 (12)

Vernon: 15 (9)

Cariboo-Chilcotin: 8 (7)

Cranbrook: 4 (6)

Penticton: 4 (3)

Salmon Arm: 3 (8)

Grand Forks: 2 (3)

South Okanagan: 2 (10)

Trail: 2 (0)

Golden: 1 (0)

Kettle Valley: 1 (1)

North Thompson: 1 (0)

Revelstoke: 1 (4)

South Cariboo: 1 (0)

Summerland: 1 (1)

100 Mile House: 0 (0)

Armstrong: 0 (0)

Arrow Lakes: 0 (0)

Castlegar: 0 (0)

Creston: 0 (0)

Enderby: 0 (0)

Fernie: 0 (1)

Keremeos: 0 (0)

Kimberley: 0 (2)

Kootenay Lake: 0 (0)

Lillooet: 0 (0)

Nelson: 0 (0)

Princeton: 0 (1)

Windermere: 0 (0)

Find the latest coronavirus statistics on the B.C. Centre of Disease Control’s website.

1:49 Keith Baldrey on the light at the end of B.C.’s COVID-19 tunnel Keith Baldrey on the light at the end of B.C.’s COVID-19 tunnel