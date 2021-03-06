Quebec reports 749 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths as province expands vaccine access

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 749 new cases of COVID-19 today along with 10 new deaths linked to the virus.

The province also says it administered 19,865 doses of vaccine on Friday as its vaccination campaign ramps up.

The latest vaccination figures, the highest the province has reported in a single day so far, come as Quebec opens vaccine eligibility to more people.

To date, provincial figures show 532,012 doses of vaccine have been administered out of a total of 638,445 that the province received.

Quebec reported 601 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 today, a decrease of 16 from the day before.

The number of people hospitalized includes 109 people in intensive care, down by two.

