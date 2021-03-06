Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 6

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.

Over 197K vaccine doses administered in Toronto to date

The City of Toronto posted an update on its COVID-19 vaccination program Saturday and said to date, nearly 200,000 doses have been administered in the city.

In the news release, officials said a number of hospitals and community health-care centres in the city are continuing to vaccinate those identified as being a part of a current priority population in Ontario’s vaccination framework, including those aged 80 and older.

Officials said to date, 197,155 doses have been administered in the city.

Fifteen clinics are operating in Toronto this weekend for individuals who have confirmed appointments.

“As vaccine supply for the general population becomes widely available from the Government of Canada and the Ontario government, more than 350 clinics, including pharmacies and mobile clinics across Toronto, will vaccinate people based on the priority framework established by the province,” the news release said.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 990 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Of those:

284 were in Toronto

173 were in Peel Region

82 were in York Region

32 were in Durham Region

34 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 990 new cases, 6 more deaths

Ontario reported 990 cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 306,997.

A total of 289,735 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,152 and is 94.4 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Six new deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,052.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.3 per cent, which is the same as Friday’s report and is up from last Saturday’s report, when it was 2.1 per cent.

Record number of new vaccinations reported in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. Friday, Ontario had administered 860,412 COVID-19 vaccine doses, which is up by a record 39,698 over 24 hours.

So far, 270,625 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

