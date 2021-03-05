Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigating attempted abduction of 13-year-old girl

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 9:26 pm
Calgary police are investigating an attempted child abduction.
Calgary police are investigating an attempted child abduction. File/Global News

Calgary police are looking for the driver of a van who reportedly approached a young girl and tried to force her into the vehicle on Friday afternoon.

Investigators say the 13-year-old girl was walking home from the school bus stop along Saddlebrook Drive at about 12:45 p.m., when a man driving a van stopped her and asked for directions.

“(The man) allegedly had his pants and underwear around his ankles, exposing himself,” police said.

Read more: Calgary soccer club director charged with sexually assaulting 3 teens

The girl reportedly refused to talk to the man and tried to leave, but the man pulled up his pants, got out of the van and approached her from behind.

Trending Stories

“He opened the sliding door on the van and attempted to shove the girl in. The girl kicked the man and ran. The driver followed her in the van until she entered her home,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The van was a medium-grey, older model minivan, possibly a Honda or Toyota.

The man is described as being in his mid-to-late 30s, with a heavy build. He was wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a toque at the time of the incident.

Read more: Calgary police investigating 15 reported sexual assaults on women walking alone

Police said officers have been patrolling the area but haven’t located the driver. Investigators also haven’t been able to find any CCTV footage or images of the vehicle.

Anyone who might have CCTV footage of the van, or any information about the incident, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSChild LuringLuringAttempted child abduction CalgaryCalgary attempted abductionCalgary attempted abduction 13-year-old girlCalgary attempted child abduction

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers