Calgary police investigating attempted abduction of 13-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for the driver of a van who reportedly approached a young girl and tried to force her into the vehicle on Friday afternoon.

Investigators say the 13-year-old girl was walking home from the school bus stop along Saddlebrook Drive at about 12:45 p.m., when a man driving a van stopped her and asked for directions.

“(The man) allegedly had his pants and underwear around his ankles, exposing himself,” police said.

Read more: Calgary soccer club director charged with sexually assaulting 3 teens

The girl reportedly refused to talk to the man and tried to leave, but the man pulled up his pants, got out of the van and approached her from behind.

“He opened the sliding door on the van and attempted to shove the girl in. The girl kicked the man and ran. The driver followed her in the van until she entered her home,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The van was a medium-grey, older model minivan, possibly a Honda or Toyota.

The man is described as being in his mid-to-late 30s, with a heavy build. He was wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a toque at the time of the incident.

Read more: Calgary police investigating 15 reported sexual assaults on women walking alone

Police said officers have been patrolling the area but haven’t located the driver. Investigators also haven’t been able to find any CCTV footage or images of the vehicle.

Anyone who might have CCTV footage of the van, or any information about the incident, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.