Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Taber man found not guilty of theft, fraud charges

By Liam Nixon Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 6:14 pm
A file photo of the Oilmen's Club in Taber, Alta.
A file photo of the Oilmen's Club in Taber, Alta. Global News

A Taber, Alta., man’s long legal ordeal has ended with two not guilty decisions.

Scott Blanchard was charged in 2016, with one count each of theft and fraud over $5,000.

The former manager of the Oilmen’s Club in Taber was accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from the business, after the owner gave him access to the finances.

Read more: Former Taber club manager charged after allegedly stealing $500K

The charges came nearly two years after the Taber Police Service received an initial complaint from the business owner.

The three-day trial was originally scheduled to be heard in Taber Provincial Court March 3-5.

After just two days of testimony, the judge ruled the Crown did not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt and rendered the not guilty decisions on March 4.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CourtFraudsouthern albertaAlberta JusticeTaberAlberta CourtblanchardOilmen's ClubNot Guilty BlanchardScott BlanchardTaber Court

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers