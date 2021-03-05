Taber man found not guilty of theft, fraud charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Taber, Alta., man’s long legal ordeal has ended with two not guilty decisions.

Scott Blanchard was charged in 2016, with one count each of theft and fraud over $5,000.

The former manager of the Oilmen’s Club in Taber was accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from the business, after the owner gave him access to the finances.

The charges came nearly two years after the Taber Police Service received an initial complaint from the business owner.

The three-day trial was originally scheduled to be heard in Taber Provincial Court March 3-5.

After just two days of testimony, the judge ruled the Crown did not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt and rendered the not guilty decisions on March 4.

Advertisement