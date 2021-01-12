Town of Taber terminates CAO

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Taber announced the immediate termination of its chief administrative officer (CAO) on Tuesday.

The decision to part ways with Cory Armfelt, who had held the position since January 2017, was made during a town council meeting on Monday.

“This decision was not made lightly, but council shall now proceed with the process of finding a new CAO,” Mayor Andrew Prokop said in a news release on Tuesday.

“I have no doubt that the staff of the Town of Taber are an exemplary group and will continue to do their utmost to serve the people of Taber in the interim.

“We thank the staff and the public for their patience and understanding during this time.”

Prokop told Global News on Tuesday that he could not go into more detail about the town’s decision due to privacy reasons.

Taber’s town council has appointed Gary Scherer, the town’s director of engineering and public works, as well as John Orwa, the town’s director of finance, as interim CAOs.

The town said Tuesday it would provide information on the hiring process for a new CAO when details have been finalized by council.