Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Town of Taber terminates CAO

By Tom Roulston Global News
File photo.
File photo. Global News

The Town of Taber announced the immediate termination of its chief administrative officer (CAO) on Tuesday.

The decision to part ways with Cory Armfelt, who had held the position since January 2017, was made during a town council meeting on Monday.

Read more: ‘Huge for the Town of Taber’: 3 separate grand openings held for newly-added facilities

“This decision was not made lightly, but council shall now proceed with the process of finding a new CAO,” Mayor Andrew Prokop said in a news release on Tuesday.

“I have no doubt that the staff of the Town of Taber are an exemplary group and will continue to do their utmost to serve the people of Taber in the interim.

“We thank the staff and the public for their patience and understanding during this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Prokop told Global News on Tuesday that he could not go into more detail about the town’s decision due to privacy reasons.

Taber’s town council has appointed Gary Scherer, the town’s director of engineering and public works, as well as John Orwa, the town’s director of finance, as interim CAOs.

Read more: Taber to build $1M Chamber of Commerce facility

The town said Tuesday it would provide information on the hiring process for a new CAO when details have been finalized by council.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
politicssouthern albertaTaberCAOtown of taberTaber town councilCory ArmfeltAndrew ProkopArmfeltProkopTaber CAO
Flyers
More weekly flyers