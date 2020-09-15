Taber to build $1M Chamber of Commerce facility

Send this page to someone via email

A new development in Taber, Alta., will begin this fall as the Taber and District Chamber of Commerce partners with the Town of Taber, the M.D. of Taber and other community groups to create a new home for economic development.

The facility will house the Chamber of Commerce, the Community Futures group and provide space for other interested parties.

“I think the schools will take advantage of it as well,” Harry Prummel with the Taber and District Chamber of Commerce said Tuesday.

“We hope to have some of the local growers — from the sugar factory, to the vegetable people and potato groups — that’ll want to have some of their stuff showcased in there as well.”

Chamber officials said it’s a big step towards highlighting what is available locally.

“There’s a lot of people in Taber that don’t even know where the Chamber of Commerce office is,” Prummel laughed.

The estimated $1-million price tag is being covered by the town — to be repaid over the next 20 to 30 years.

“In the last couple of years, I’ve really seen a change with the Town of Taber as far as their council and administration getting on board with local projects and really just helping us out and just working together,” Prummel said.

“It’s made a huge difference and that’s how these things get done.”

It follows in the footsteps of Taber’s newest gymnastics facility which was also a financial partnership with the town.

“That’s one of the reasons I think we were able to move forward with this particular initiative,” Mayor Andrew Prokop said. “Because we did do something similar several years ago with the gymnastics club.

“It’s worked just great and that business has been thriving.”

The mayor said having the new chamber facility in view of the highway is expected to attract new opportunities and visitors.

“It says we’re movers and shakers,” Prokop said. “Economic growth is a huge focus for the Town of Taber and has been for the last several years.

“We continue to carry on down that path and hope for a brighter future.”

Shovels will be in the ground this October and development is expected to be completed by next fall.