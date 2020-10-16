Man charged after report of possible abduction and police pursuit in Taber, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

A Lethbridge man is facing charges in connection to a police pursuit in Taber, Alta. on Thursday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m. Taber Police said they were alerted to a possible assault and abduction involving the occupants of an older model Oldsmobile Cutlass near Coaldale.

Taber Police said they later received a 911 call from someone in Taber who said they interacted with the car’s driver and saw a person in the passenger seat with a plastic bag covering their head and upper body, who appeared to be in distress.

At the same time, police said they located the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the car fled at high speed.

“Police pursued the vehicle due to the potential seriousness of the abduction,” Taber Police said in a release posted to their Facebook page.

“The vehicle attempted to ram police and managed to get away but was recovered later in the evening.”

Police believe the suspect and the victim were driven to Lethbridge by a third party.

The suspect, 42-year-old Sean Horvath, was later arrested. He faces charges that include flight from police, dangerous driving and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

Taber Police said Thursday that more charges are possible.

They also confirmed the alleged victim, a woman, has been located and is safe.

Police believe both know each other, but would not say how.