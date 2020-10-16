Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after report of possible abduction and police pursuit in Taber, Alta.

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 5:29 pm
Click to play video 'Man charged following pursuit with police in Taber, Alta.' Man charged following pursuit with police in Taber, Alta.
WATCH ABOVE: A bystander recorded part of a police pursuit in Taber, Alta., that investigators believe is linked to a possible assault and abduction.

A Lethbridge man is facing charges in connection to a police pursuit in Taber, Alta. on Thursday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m. Taber Police said they were alerted to a possible assault and abduction involving the occupants of an older model Oldsmobile Cutlass near Coaldale.

Taber Police said they later received a 911 call from someone in Taber who said they interacted with the car’s driver and saw a person in the passenger seat with a plastic bag covering their head and upper body, who appeared to be in distress.

At the same time, police said they located the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the car fled at high speed.

“Police pursued the vehicle due to the potential seriousness of the abduction,” Taber Police said in a release posted to their Facebook page.

Story continues below advertisement

“The vehicle attempted to ram police and managed to get away but was recovered later in the evening.”

Read more: 2 Alberta men charged after 11-minute police pursuit near Grande Prairie

Police believe the suspect and the victim were driven to Lethbridge by a third party.

The suspect, 42-year-old Sean Horvath, was later arrested.  He faces charges that include flight from police, dangerous driving and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

Taber Police said Thursday that more charges are possible.

They also confirmed the alleged victim, a woman, has been located and is safe.

Police believe both know each other, but would not say how.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LethbridgeTabercoaldaletaber policeOldmobile CutlassPolice PursitPossible abduction taberSean HorvathTaber police pursuit
Flyers
More weekly flyers