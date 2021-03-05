Menu

Crime

Driver sentenced to 5 months for crash that killed Olivia Malcom

By Amy Judd Global News
A graduation photo of Olivia Malcom posted to the GoFundMe page set up to fundraise for a bursary in her name.
A graduation photo of Olivia Malcom posted to the GoFundMe page set up to fundraise for a bursary in her name.

A driver has received five months in jail for a crash in 2018 that killed 19-year-old lacrosse player Olivia Malcom.

Chao Chen of Burnaby, 45, was also given a three-year driving ban and two-year driving probation.

Chen was charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with the crash on Highway 17A that killed Malcom and injured another woman.

Malcom and her friend were looking for something in the trunk when they were struck by a northbound jeep, officers said at the time.

The impaired charges against Chen were later dropped as Crown Counsel launched a review of the case and found the standard on the original charges could no longer be met. Therefore, a stay of proceedings was issued.

Click to play video 'Charges announced in death of lacrosse player' Charges announced in death of lacrosse player
Charges announced in death of lacrosse player – Aug 21, 2019

Read more: Burnaby man charged with impaired driving in 2018 Delta crash that killed lacrosse player

Malcom’s death sent shock waves through Metro Vancouver’s lacrosse community. More than $100,000 has been raised towards a bursary created in her memory.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Olivia Malcom’s funeral held in New Westminster' Olivia Malcom’s funeral held in New Westminster
Olivia Malcom’s funeral held in New Westminster – Jun 10, 2018

— More to come.

Impaired Drivingolivia malcomFatal Delta crashOlivia Malcom deathLacrosse Player KilledChao ChenChao Chen sentencedFatal Delta crash 2018Highway 17A Delta

