Driver sentenced to 5 months for crash that killed Olivia Malcom

A driver has received five months in jail for a crash in 2018 that killed 19-year-old lacrosse player Olivia Malcom.

Chao Chen of Burnaby, 45, was also given a three-year driving ban and two-year driving probation.

Chen was charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with the crash on Highway 17A that killed Malcom and injured another woman.

Malcom and her friend were looking for something in the trunk when they were struck by a northbound jeep, officers said at the time.

The impaired charges against Chen were later dropped as Crown Counsel launched a review of the case and found the standard on the original charges could no longer be met. Therefore, a stay of proceedings was issued.

Malcom’s death sent shock waves through Metro Vancouver’s lacrosse community. More than $100,000 has been raised towards a bursary created in her memory.

