Clear Lake, Man., cinema declared one of world’s most beautiful

Although movie screens remain dark in Manitoba due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, one local cinema has received high praise from an international leisure publication.

The Park Theatre in Clear Lake — known as the biggest log cabin theatre in North America — made TimeOut.com’s list of the 50 most beautiful cinemas in the world, ranking 21st overall and beating out iconic theatres in cosmopolitan centres like New York, Paris and London.

TimeOut described the rustic theatre as “a place where you can watch The Revenant and feel like you’re in it all at the same time,” praising the original exposed beams, rafters and seating from its late-1930s construction, as well as its modern-day projection and sound equipment.

The Park is the only Canadian cinema on the list — which features Amsterdam’s Pathé Tuschinski in the top spot — among theatres from the U.S., South Africa, India, Spain, Australia and beyond.

Story continues below advertisement

3:06 Manitoba movie theatres still remain closed Manitoba movie theatres still remain closed