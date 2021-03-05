Menu

Canada

Canada getting 1.5M additional Pfizer vaccine doses in March

By Twinkle Ghosh Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Health Canada rules Pfizer vaccine can be stored at standard temperatures' Coronavirus: Health Canada rules Pfizer vaccine can be stored at standard temperatures
WATCH ABOVE: Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin said Health Canada’s decision to allow for Pfizer’s vaccine to be stored at standard temperatures will make it easier for provinces and territories to handle and administer the vaccine.

Canada is set to receive 1.5 million additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced during a press conference Friday.

Pfizer will be delivering the additional doses to Canada in March, “moving deliveries ahead of schedule,” Trudeau said.

Read more: Canada approves Johnson & Johnson’s 1-shot COVID-19 vaccine

So far, 6 million doses total of COVID-19 vaccines were expected by the end of March. With these accelerated Pfizer vaccine deliveries and the additional 500,000 Astrazeneca doses delivered this week, Canada will now get 8 million doses by the end of this month.

“We’ll also be getting another 1 million doses ahead of schedule in both April and May,” he said.

In total, Canada can “now expect 12.8 million doses from April to June from Pfizer alone,” the prime minister added.

Click to play video 'Pfizer Canada’s local COVID-19 relief efforts' Pfizer Canada’s local COVID-19 relief efforts
Pfizer Canada’s local COVID-19 relief efforts – Feb 26, 2021

Canada also has an agreement with Johnson & Johnson for 10 million vaccine doses between now and September.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are now four safe and effective vaccines approved by independent regulators in Canada.

Canada added a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to its pandemic-fighting arsenal on Friday, approving Johnson & Johnson’s product a week after it was authorized in the United States.

That gives Canada four distinct vaccines – along with Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca – and it adds flexibility to the country’s plan to immunize the majority of its residents by September.

Health Canada includes a fifth vaccine, Covishield, which is a separate brand name for doses of the AstraZeneca product made at the Serum Institute of India.

Read more: Oxford study finds AstraZeneca vaccine effective against Brazil variant: source

The U.S.-based Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use on Feb. 27.

Canada has already secured up to 38 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through previous negotiations with the company, however it’s not expected that any will flow to Canada until at least April.

With files from The Canadian Press 

