Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Consumer

Cobourg man drops Plinko chip to claim $500,000 prize: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 1:27 pm
Click to play video 'Cobourg man claims $500,000 prize with Plinko chip drop: OLG' Cobourg man claims $500,000 prize with Plinko chip drop: OLG
A Cobourg man claimed $500,000 in the OLG's Plinko game held at the prize centre in Toronto.

A Cobourg, Ont., man lived out a “Price is Right” dream by dropping a chip on a real Plinko board to claim a $500,000 prize.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. (OLG), Brian Beckman, 59, claimed the half-million-dollar prize after initially earning a chance to compete in the popular game based on the television game show.

Beckman’s $5 Instant Plinko ticket purchased at the CNIB Kiosk in Walmart on Strathy Road in Cobourg indicated he had won an in-store chip. That earned him a chance to drop a chip on the Plinko board at the OLG’s prize centre in Toronto.

“I handed my ticket to the clerk because I won an in-store chip, then became distracted,” he said. “I didn’t realize what happened until OLG called the store — it felt surreal.”

Story continues below advertisement
Brian Beckman of Cobourg won $500,000 playing the OLG’s Plinko game.
Brian Beckman of Cobourg won $500,000 playing the OLG’s Plinko game. OLG

Beckman then visited the prize centre and competed in the game and watched his chip land in the $500,000 marker.

“I was expecting maybe $200,000 or $300,000 — then it landed on the big one. It was fantastic,” he said.

Beckman plans to use his winnings to purchase a new truck and share with family and friends while enjoying his retirement.

“I will never forget this moment.”

