Hamilton mother-son duo wins $1M Lotto 6/49 draw: ‘It was hard to believe’

Lorraine and Gregory, a mother and son duo from Ancaster, Ont., have been playing the lottery together for a decade, and it has finally paid off.

The pair recently won the OLG’s Guaranteed $1 Million Prize in the Feb. 3 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Lorraine was at home when she used the OLG Lottery App to check their ticket. “I looked at the screen and it was hard to believe.”

She then called Gregory to share the good news but had to get his wife to wake him first. “I sprang out of bed — I was wide awake at that point,” he laughed.

“We went straight to my mom’s house to see for ourselves. It was surreal!”

Gregory said the win is a great life enhancer, although it won’t change him.

“This is an incredible blessing,” he said.

Lorraine said her priority is an educational fund for her grandchildren. Meanwhile, Gregory plans to settle into his windfall and make decisions later

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Garner Road in Ancaster.

