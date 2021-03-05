Edmonton Public Schools to continue to offer online learning next school year

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Public Schools has outlined its plan for the 2021-22 school year, which again provides families with the option of in-person or online learning.

The school division said its goal is to have a gradual return to in-person learning, but added the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic means that may not be possible for everyone at the beginning of the next school year.

Because of this, families will have an opportunity to choose in-person or online learning for the first half of the 2021-22 school year.

Families will be asked to pre-enrol at their designated or preferred school by using SchoolZone. Pre-enrolment takes place from March 8 to April 15, 2021. Edmonton public notes that no matter which learning option families choose, they will remain at the same school for the entire 2021-22 school year.

Story continues below advertisement

Between June 21 and Aug. 12, families will be asked to choose their preferred learning option — in-person or online — for the first half of the year. They will make their choice in SchoolZone.

Edmonton public said if a full return to in-person learning is not possible for the second half of the year due to the pandemic, families will have another chance to select their preferred learning option for the remainder of the year.

“When school begins in the fall, we anticipate health protocols will continue to be in place,” Edmonton public said in a statement on its website. “We know many families may still wish to have a choice in how their child learns. We also know some families have found that online learning best suits their child’s needs.”

Families with students enrolled at Argyll Centre may choose online learning for the entire school year if they wish.

Late last month, Edmonton Catholic Schools announced it would continue to offer online learning as an option for the entire 2021-22 school year.

“We believe in-person learning is the best environment for our students,” chief superintendent Robert Martin said in February.

Story continues below advertisement

“However, the pandemic has revealed that some students are more comfortable in an online learning environment. We have met the challenge before us this school year and have built an excellent online program that will support our students’ learning experience now and into the future.”

For the current school year, Edmonton Public Schools offered families the option to choose online or in-person learning on a quarterly basis.