Edmonton Catholic Schools to offer online learning through 2021-22 school year

The Edmonton Catholic School Division will continue to offer online learning to students through next year.

On Monday, Edmonton Catholic Schools said it will offer online programming for the 2021-22 school year.

“We believe in-person learning is the best environment for our students,” chief superintendent Robert Martin said in a news release Monday.

“Growing together in community is at the heart of Catholic education. However, the pandemic has revealed that some students are more comfortable in an online learning environment.

“We have met the challenge before us this school year and have built an excellent online program that will support our students’ learning experience now and into the future.”

Online instruction will be offered to all students from Kindergarten to Grade 9.

Families have until March 22 to decide whether students will attend school in person for the upcoming school year, on learn online.

“It is imperative we start planning and preparing for the new school year, but we will remain responsive to the direction and guidance of Alberta Education and Alberta Health Services,” Cusack said.

Edmonton Catholic Schools will also offer a pre-kindergarten online option through designated 100 Voices sites.