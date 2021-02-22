Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - New variants mean more vaccination needed for herd immunity: Health Canada

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Edmonton Catholic Schools to offer online learning through 2021-22 school year

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 4:49 pm
The Edmonton Catholic School Division will continue to offer online learning to students through next year.
The Edmonton Catholic School Division will continue to offer online learning to students through next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The Edmonton Catholic School Division will continue to offer online learning to students through next year.

On Monday, Edmonton Catholic Schools said it will offer online programming for the 2021-22 school year.

“We believe in-person learning is the best environment for our students,” chief superintendent Robert Martin said in a news release Monday.

“Growing together in community is at the heart of Catholic education. However, the pandemic has revealed that some students are more comfortable in an online learning environment.

“We have met the challenge before us this school year and have built an excellent online program that will support our students’ learning experience now and into the future.”

Read more: Extended virtual learning could broaden so-called ‘performance gap’: Experts

Story continues below advertisement

Online instruction will be offered to all students from Kindergarten to Grade 9.

Trending Stories

Families have until March 22 to decide whether students will attend school in person for the upcoming school year, on learn online.

“It is imperative we start planning and preparing for the new school year, but we will remain responsive to the direction and guidance of Alberta Education and Alberta Health Services,” Cusack said.

Click to play video 'Ways to keep kids motivated through online learning' Ways to keep kids motivated through online learning
Ways to keep kids motivated through online learning – Jan 18, 2021

Edmonton Catholic Schools will also offer a pre-kindergarten online option through designated 100 Voices sites.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaEdmonton Catholic Schoolsalberta online learningEdmonton Catholic Schools online learningOnline learning 2021-22 school year
Flyers
More weekly flyers