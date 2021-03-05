Thousands raised for London Abused Women’s Centre during virtual fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

It was a different look for the annual International Women’s Day Breakfast in support of the London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC).

Typically, hundreds of supporters would be filing into RBC Place London for what is LAWC’s largest annual fundraiser, but as a result of the ongoing pandemic, the 21st edition of the breakfast was done virtually from LAWC headquarters Friday morning.

The virtual fundraiser, which featured a video appearance from Londoner and Olympic gold medalist Tessa Virtue, raised more than $51,000.

Londoner and Olympic gold medalist Tessa Virtue has been a longtime supporter of the London Abused Women’s Centre. International Women's Day Breakfast

“There are so many females that need our help,” said Virtue, while saying she is “inspired” by the work that goes on at LAWC.

“The stay-at-home orders have disproportionately affected abused women and girls, and thinking about them living in a constant state of fear and terror, is gut-wrenching.”

Virtue has been a longtime supporter of LAWC, and has been quick to donate money, time, and auction items that help raise money for the centre.

“Let’s ensure that this centre can continue to provide services without a waiting list, and ensure that these women and girls know that they are not alone.”

The event was hosted by FM 96 announcer Andrea Dunn and Megan Walker, the agency’s executive director, who will be stepping down from the role later this year.

“My voice grew stronger and continues to grow. Frankly, I don’t care about what other people say about me. I care about the women I serve, and I care about changing the systems that continue to perpetuate violence against women,” said Walker.

The Tree Of Hope at London Abused Women’s Centre honours women who had their lives forever changed as a result of abuse. International Women's Day Breakfast

Roughly 700 tickets were sold for the online event, which helps fund frontline services the agency offers.

Walker says the agency supported more than 8,000 women and girls in 2020, and the need for service has risen about 40 per cent amid the pandemic.

“We are not here to save women. We are here to give women tips and tools, so they can empower themselves,” Walker said.

“They don’t need us to come in and save them. Oftentimes, they just need some help with where to go next.”

Proud of the work that has been done over the years, Walker says the fight is far from over.

“We want everyone to start paying attention to this issue. We want to save the lives of Indigenous women and girls,” Walker said.

“Fifty per cent of trafficked and prostituted women are Indigenous, yet they only comprise 4.8 per cent of our population.”

Walker says that is unacceptable.

“Where is the outrage? What is it going to take for people to value the lives of Indigenous women and girls?”

Although the virtual event has ended, donations will continue to be accepted throughout the day.

