Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woodstock man facing several charges related to child porn: OPP

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted March 5, 2021 7:13 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

A Woodstock man is facing a significant number of charges following an OPP investigation into online child sexual exploitation.

The Oxford County OPP, working with Woodstock police, digital forensics teams and child exploitation officers, searched a Woodstock home Wednesday.

Read more: How does London’s COVID-19 vaccine booking system compare to other regions?

Allen Robinson, 38, has been arrested and charged with seven counts of making pornography by the written word, seven counts of distributing child pornography, and 12 counts of harassing communication.

Trending Stories

Police say they seized three exhibits for examination.

Read more: Labatt Park among 6 London sites to see $7.1M in federal, provincial infrastructure funds

The accused appeared in court this week and police say he was released with conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOntarioPoliceOPPInvestigationCourtChargesWoodstockChild PornPorn

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers