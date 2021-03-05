Woodstock man facing several charges related to child porn: OPP

A Woodstock man is facing a significant number of charges following an OPP investigation into online child sexual exploitation.
The Oxford County OPP, working with Woodstock police, digital forensics teams and child exploitation officers, searched a Woodstock home Wednesday.
Allen Robinson, 38, has been arrested and charged with seven counts of making pornography by the written word, seven counts of distributing child pornography, and 12 counts of harassing communication.
Police say they seized three exhibits for examination.
The accused appeared in court this week and police say he was released with conditions.
Police continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.
