Niagara’s COVID-19 vaccination plan expected to be a month behind much of the province

Despite revealing how it will administer COVID-19 vaccines to the general public, Niagara Region says it’s not currently booking vaccination appointments like other municipalities in Ontario.

A release on Thursday from chair Jim Bradley and regional mayors said Niagara was “about a month behind” other districts in the province and that prospective residents should not be making inquiries about vaccines at present.

“While some other communities are already administering the vaccine to individuals who are 80 and older, it is important to remember that Niagara received fewer vaccines, and at a later date, than other places in Ontario,” the region said in a statement.

The municipal council expects to continue with vaccinating more higher risk residents living in congregate settings before moving on to the general population.

When supply is available, the first group to get vaccinated will be those 80 years of age and older, as well as Indigenous adults. The second phase of the plan will move on to adults 60 and over before vaccinating essential workers and high-risk residents including those with chronic medical conditions.

The 11 sites selected were based on a strategy that ensures 90 per cent of the population will not have to travel longer than 15 minutes to receive a vaccine and that all sites have access to public transit.

They include:

Fort Erie – Leisure Plex

Grimsby – YMCA

Lincoln – Lincoln Community Centre

Niagara-on-the-Lake – Community Centre

Niagara Falls – MacBain Community Centre

Pelham – Meridian Community Centre

Port Colborne – Vale Health and Wellness Centre

St. Catharines / Thorold – Brock University

Wainfleet – Community Hall

Welland – YMCA

West Lincoln – Community Centre

Local pharmacies and family doctors are also expected to be in the plan down the road when supply is made more readily available, according the regional council.

Niagara will be using the province’s vaccine booking system to register residents when it’s up an running in mid-March.

Close to 25,000 vaccines have been distributed by the province to Niagara so far. Close to 11,000 doses have been given out in the region as of March 4.

