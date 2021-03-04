Menu

Health

COVID-19: 15 new cases for Peterborough area, outbreak at Trent Champlain College; presumed variants spike

By Greg Davis Global News
Exteriors of Champlain College, at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont., are photographed on Feb. 13, 2018. A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the residence.
Exteriors of Champlain College, at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont., are photographed on Feb. 13, 2018. A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the residence. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Peterborough Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, another student-related outbreak and more presumed variant of concern cases over the last 24 hours on Thursday.

As of Thursday, there are now 76 active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. There were 63 active cases reported on Wednesday.

The data was posted around 4:50 p.m. on the health unit’s daily COVID-19 tracker website (data subject to change due to investigations, case transfers, etc.).

Most of the new cases are linked to the evolving outbreak declared Saturday at Severn Court Student Residence in Peterborough’s west end.

As of noon Thursday, there were 44 active COVID-19 cases among Fleming College and Trent University students at the off-campus residence on Wilfred Drive. Thirty of the cases were considered a variant of concern, although their types have yet to be determined, the health unit reported.

Also on Thursday, the health unit declared an outbreak at Trent Champlain College, a student residence for Trent University. Case details were not provided, however, on its COVID-19 tracker page, the university listed 10 active cases: nine students living on residence and one off-campus.

COVID-19 case data for March 4, 2021.
COVID-19 case data for March 4, 2021. Peterborough Public Health

The health unit’s first variant of concern was the B.1.1.7, first reported in the United Kingdom, which was reported on Feb. 23.

Trending Stories

There are also 43 presumed variant cases reported Wednesday, up from 27 on Wednesday.

There are now 606 resolved cases out of the 691 cases since the pandemic was declared — approximately 88 per cent. There were 604 resolved cases reported on Wednesday.

An outbreak declared Feb. 26 remains in effect at Empress Gardens Retirement Residence on Charlotte Street in the city after a staff member tested positive.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 152 cases linked to 25 outbreaks.The number of close contacts continues to increase, now at 252 on Thursday. There were 241 close contacts on Wednesday.Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports “fewer than five” inpatients with COVID-19, unchanged since Feb. 18. There also remain 17 patients at the hospital as a result of transfers from other areas.

Since the pandemic was declared there have been 24 hospitalized cases of COVID-19, three of which required the intensive care unit.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of nine residents — three of them associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.

Active cases at public schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction as of 9:05 a.m. Thursday include:

  • James Strath Public School: one student
  • Buckhorn Public School: one student
Testing/vaccinations

On Wednesday, the health unit reported that more than 43,850 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough.
