COVID-19: 15 new cases for Peterborough area, outbreak at Trent Champlain College; presumed variants spike

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, another student-related outbreak and more presumed variant of concern cases over the last 24 hours on Thursday.

As of Thursday, there are now 76 active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. There were 63 active cases reported on Wednesday.

The data was posted around 4:50 p.m. on the health unit’s daily COVID-19 tracker website (data subject to change due to investigations, case transfers, etc.).

Most of the new cases are linked to the evolving outbreak declared Saturday at Severn Court Student Residence in Peterborough’s west end.

Story continues below advertisement

As of noon Thursday, there were 44 active COVID-19 cases among Fleming College and Trent University students at the off-campus residence on Wilfred Drive. Thirty of the cases were considered a variant of concern, although their types have yet to be determined, the health unit reported.

Also on Thursday, the health unit declared an outbreak at Trent Champlain College, a student residence for Trent University. Case details were not provided, however, on its COVID-19 tracker page, the university listed 10 active cases: nine students living on residence and one off-campus.

COVID-19 case data for March 4, 2021. Peterborough Public Health

The health unit’s first variant of concern was the B.1.1.7, first reported in the United Kingdom, which was reported on Feb. 23.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are also 43 presumed variant cases reported Wednesday, up from 27 on Wednesday.

There are now 606 resolved cases out of the 691 cases since the pandemic was declared — approximately 88 per cent. There were 604 resolved cases reported on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

An outbreak declared Feb. 26 remains in effect at Empress Gardens Retirement Residence on Charlotte Street in the city after a staff member tested positive.

Story continues below advertisement