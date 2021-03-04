Menu

Canada

Liberals tap $2.5B in planned transit funding for electric buses

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2021 2:20 pm
A TTC hybrid electric bus is seen waiting on University Avenue in Toronto on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
A TTC hybrid electric bus is seen waiting on University Avenue in Toronto on Sunday, May 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan

The federal Liberals are setting aside some of the billions planned in short-term transit spending to help municipalities further green their bus fleets.

The hope is that the $2.75 billion in traditional grant money will dovetail with the $1.5 billion an infrastructure-financing agency is supposed to invest toward the same cause.

Read more: TTC puts first all-electric bus into service on Toronto roads

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna says the grant money is supposed to help cover the upfront cost of purchasing electric buses to replace diesel-powered engines rumbling through Canadian streets.

Trending Stories

She says federal funding has helped cities purchase 300 buses and the government hopes the funding will help buy 5,000 zero-emission buses over the next five years.

But she acknowledges there are added costs that need to be addressed, including having charging stations on transit routes and in existing depots.

The Liberals are hoping cities then turn to the Canada Infrastructure Bank to finance the cost of the remaining work.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
