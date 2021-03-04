Menu

Health

Health Sciences Centre ER flooded

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 10:44 am
Crews and staff clean up the ER at HSC Thursday morning.
Crews and staff clean up the ER at HSC Thursday morning. Submitted to Global News

Manitoba’s largest emergency room flooded Thursday morning after a patient allegedly set off the sprinkler system.

A witness told Global News that a patient “punctured one of the sprinklers this morning,” creating a “massive mess.”

Click to play video 'HSC ER floods' HSC ER floods
HSC ER floods

Photos obtained by Global News show people waiting in the ER as crews clean sodden floors.

The ER closed for about an hour.

“Earlier this morning, HSC’s adult emergency department was temporarily closed to new patients –  with the exception of stroke and trauma cases – as a result of an incident involving our fire sprinkler system,” said Amy McGuinness.

“Patients were temporarily diverted to other facilities while the issue was rectified and the area was cleaned.  The temporary diversion lasted approximately 1 hour and HSC’s adult emergency department has since resumed full operations.”

