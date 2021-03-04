Pedestrian suffers head injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a pedestrian suffered significant head injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in the city’s west end on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Speedvale Avenue and Elmira Road at around 6:15 a.m. for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Police said a 27-year-old man was crossing Speedvale Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle that was making a right turn.

The man was taken to a local hospital but has since been released.

Police didn’t comment on any charges but said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam video of the incident is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7529.

It’s the second time a pedestrian has been struck at that intersection in less than a month after a 48-year-old man was killed on Feb. 4.

Police said he was trying to cross Speedvale Avenue at 7 a.m. when he was hit by a Toyota.

Police said no charges were laid in that investigation because the pedestrian was crossing against the light when he struck.

The service is reminding pedestrians and drivers to be aware of their surroundings at all times, and when possible, make eye contact with other road users.