Canada

Guelph police identify pedestrian killed in west-end collision

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 10:42 am
Guelph police say a 48-year-old man was killed.
Guelph police say a 48-year-old man was killed. Global News / File

Guelph police have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the city’s west end on Thursday morning.

Habtom Mossa, 48, was hit near the intersection of Speedvale Avenue and Elmira Road just before 7 a.m.

Read more: 12-year-old Guelph boy killed in North Dumfries 3-vehicle collision

Police said he was trying to cross Speedvale Avenue when he was struck by an eastbound Toyota. He was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital to be checked out.

The road was closed for several hours for an investigation by officers with traffic services and forensics.

Read more: Head-on crash with dump truck kills Guelph man, police say

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has yet to speak with police is asked to call 519-824-1212 ext. 7529. Investigators are also looking for any dashcam video.

 

