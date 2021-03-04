Menu

Health

Health unit provides additional vaccine appointments for seniors in the London area

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted March 4, 2021 8:31 am
Mount Brydges Vaccination Clinic
Anne Doherty (left) receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Hannah Currie at the opening of the Middlesex-London region’s second vaccinated clinic at the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges on Feb. 18, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan/Global News

After being flooding with calls for vaccine appointments this week, the Middlesex-London Health Unit says it is making an additional 6,900 vaccination appointments available Thursday for those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The new appointments will be available to adults who are 80 years of age and older, Indigenous adults 55 years of age and older, and very high priority healthcare workers.

The health unit says demand for the appointments has been significant, booking more than 5,300 appointments for adults 80 years and older over the last two days.

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Western University residence

The booking window for the additional vaccination appointments is between March 4 and March 18. The health unit says a portion of these additional appointments will be available exclusively to those booking by telephone.

“Many people have been disappointed because they haven’t been able to get through on the phone,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“We have reserved a number of appointments for telephone bookings and I want to encourage people to keep trying to get through over the course of the day if you aren’t able to connect with one of our telephone agents right away.”

$3.5M in funding for 'vending machines' that dispense safer drugs to prevent ODs

The health unit expects the high demand for appointments to continue and is encouraging people to keep trying to get connected, even if they don’t get through on their first attempt.

