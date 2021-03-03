ASIRT investigating after Calgary officer fatally shoots person during downtown confrontation

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province’s police watchdog, is investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting closed streets in Calgary on Wednesday.

Police responded to a gun complaint at the Nuvo Hotel, located at 827 12 Avenue S.W., after 4 p.m.

“A confrontation occurred between officers and the subject of the complaint that led to an officer-involved shooting,” the Calgary Police Service said in a news release.

“One person has died as a result of the shooting. No officers were injured during the event.” Tweet This

ASIRT is investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Calgary on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Blake Lough/Global News

Police said people should avoid the area as roads are expected to remain closed for a while.

Due to an ongoing police incident, several roads are closed in the area of 12 Avenue S.W., between 7th to 9th Street. Please avoid the area. There is no public safety risk at this time. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 3, 2021