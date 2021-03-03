Menu

Crime

ASIRT investigating after Calgary officer fatally shoots person during downtown confrontation

By Kaylen Small Global News
Click to play video 'ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting in Calgary' ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting in Calgary
WATCH: The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in downtown Calgary. Blake Lough reports.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province’s police watchdog, is investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting closed streets in Calgary on Wednesday.

Police responded to a gun complaint at the Nuvo Hotel, located at 827 12 Avenue S.W., after 4 p.m.

“A confrontation occurred between officers and the subject of the complaint that led to an officer-involved shooting,” the Calgary Police Service said in a news release.

“One person has died as a result of the shooting. No officers were injured during the event.”

ASIRT is investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Calgary on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
ASIRT is investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Calgary on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Blake Lough/Global News

Police said people should avoid the area as roads are expected to remain closed for a while.

