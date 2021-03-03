Ontario to conduct COVID-19 inspections in Guelph, Waterloo Region in days ahead

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government announced the hiring of a whole slew of new workplace inspectors with some heading toward Waterloo Region and Guelph in the coming days and weeks.

“As the province continues to reopen, we need businesses of all sizes to do better as there are no shortcuts to safety,” Labour Minister Monte McNaughton stated.

“With a new total of more than 500 inspectors, our government is building the largest team of inspectors in Ontario’s history to educate business owners, enforce public health measures and keep workplaces safe now, and for many years to come.”

They say the inspectors, which have seen another 100 join their ranks, will focus on issuing COVID-19-related orders and tickets when they visit businesses in Guelph, Wellington and Dufferin counties in the coming days.

In addition, a two-stage campaign that will focus on small businesses will visit Waterloo Region from March 11 through 16.

The Ministry of Labour says the inspections are taking place after discussions were held with public health units.

They say they will target big-box stores, the farming sector and the province’s Stay Safe All Day campaign, focusing on areas of high transmission such as breakrooms.

The province says its inspectors have 13,374 COVID-19-related workplace inspections and investigations this year while issuing 9,480 orders and 373 tickets.