Northern Ontario health regions on high alert amid climbing COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Northern Ontario is on high alert amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the region that has hit the homeless community particularly hard.

The health unit covering the Thunder Bay area returned to a lockdown this week after reporting more COVID-19 cases last month than in all of 2020.

The Northwestern Health Unit, which covers the city of Kenora and other areas, says it’s closely watching the situation in Thunder Bay.

Read more: North Bay health unit confirms 2nd variant type in region

It’s asking people to avoid travel to that city and to reduce contact with others for two weeks after returning home if they do.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health unit says it will hold a meeting with regional partners this week to discuss measures to prevent the virus from spreading among the homeless population.

Story continues below advertisement

An Thunder Bay isolation centre for people exposed to or infected with COVID-19 is applying for extra funding after demand skyrocketed along with rising infections among the homeless.

2:38 COVID-19 outbreak in North Bay, Ontario linked to new variant COVID-19 outbreak in North Bay, Ontario linked to new variant – Feb 10, 2021