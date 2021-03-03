Menu

Health

Northern Ontario health regions on high alert amid climbing COVID-19 cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2021 3:37 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: South African COVID-19 variant identified in North Bay, Ont. outbreak' Coronavirus: South African COVID-19 variant identified in North Bay, Ont. outbreak
The South African variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in an outbreak in North Bay, Ont., which has seen 20 confirmed cases with a variant of concern. The community has seen an outbreak at an apartment building with at least 18 confirmed variant cases – Feb 14, 2021

Northern Ontario is on high alert amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the region that has hit the homeless community particularly hard.

The health unit covering the Thunder Bay area returned to a lockdown this week after reporting more COVID-19 cases last month than in all of 2020.

The Northwestern Health Unit, which covers the city of Kenora and other areas, says it’s closely watching the situation in Thunder Bay.

It’s asking people to avoid travel to that city and to reduce contact with others for two weeks after returning home if they do.

Trending Stories

The health unit says it will hold a meeting with regional partners this week to discuss measures to prevent the virus from spreading among the homeless population.

An Thunder Bay isolation centre for people exposed to or infected with COVID-19 is applying for extra funding after demand skyrocketed along with rising infections among the homeless.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 outbreak in North Bay, Ontario linked to new variant' COVID-19 outbreak in North Bay, Ontario linked to new variant
COVID-19 outbreak in North Bay, Ontario linked to new variant – Feb 10, 2021
