Coronavirus: 4 new cases for Peterborough and area, 27 presumed variant cases

Peterborough Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 and another jump in variant cases in its jurisdiction over the last 24 hours.

The data was posted around 5:18 p.m. on the health unit’s daily COVID-19 tracker website (data subject to change due to investigations, case transfers, etc). Some of the new cases are linked to the evolving outbreak declared Saturday at Severn Court Student Residence in Peterborough’s west end.

As of noon Wednesday, there were 35 active COVID-19 cases among Fleming College and Trent University students at the off-campus residence on Wilfred Drive. Ten of the cases were considered a variant of concern, although their types have yet to be determined, the health unit reported at noon.

As of Wednesday, there are now 63 active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. There were 62 active cases reported on Tuesday.

The health unit’s first variant of concern was the B.1.1.7, first reported in the United Kingdom, which was reported on Feb. 23.

There are also 27 presumed variant cases reported Wednesday, up from 18 on Tuesday.

There are now 604 resolved cases out of the 676 cases since the pandemic was declared — approximately 89 per cent.

COVID-19 data for March 3, 2021. Peterborough Public Health

An outbreak declared Feb. 26 remains in effect at Empress Gardens Retirement Residence on Charlotte Street in the city after a staff member tested positive.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 152 cases linked to 25 outbreaks.

The number of close contacts continues to increase, now at 241 Wednesday. There were 217 close contacts on Tuesday.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports “fewer than five” inpatients with COVID-19, unchanged since Feb. 18. There also remain 17 patients at the hospital as a result of transfers from other areas.

Since the pandemic was declared there have been 24 hospitalized cases of COVID-19, three of which required the intensive care unit.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of nine residents — three of them associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.

Active cases at public schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction as of 10:25 a.m. Wednesday include:

James Strath Public School: 1 student

Buckhorn Public School: 1 student

Testing/Vaccinations

On Wednesday, the health unit reported that more than 43,750 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. The phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Vaccinations for residents ages 80+ are to begin the week of March 15 with bookings to open on March 15.

VACCINE UPDATE: appointment booking for people 80 years and older is NOT open yet. While you wait, please contact your healthcare provider if you are part of a special population. For more information visit, https://t.co/rWc5B3Bpzz pic.twitter.com/WGOjjnT7da — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) March 3, 2021

