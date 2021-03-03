Menu

Health

Legault expected to place all of Quebec in zone orange aside from the greater Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2021 4:44 pm
Click to play video ''
LIVE: Quebec provides update on COVID-19 response as mass vaccinations continues

Premier Legault is expected to announce on Wednesday that all regions of Quebec will be placed under zone orange, with the exception of the greater Montreal area, the Canadian Press has confirmed with a government source.

Aside from Montreal and its surroundings, other red zone regions should expect to see a colour code change and a reduction in COVID-19 restrictions.

Areas that are currently under code red are Laval, Montérégie, Estrie, Mauricie and Center-du-Quebec, Lanaudière, the Laurentians, Quebec City, the Chaudière-Appalaches region and Montreal.

READ MORE: Montreal’s COVID-19 game plan: clamp down on variants, vaccinate en masse

Legault has previously hinted that several of those regions would see some of their restrictions lifted or changed after the March break.

The situation in Montreal is expected to remain the same, as health officials say the epidemiological situation in the city remains fragile due to the spread of variant COVID-19 cases.

The provincewide curfew is currently still set at 8 p.m. in red zones and 9:30 p.m. in orange zones. Orange zones also have restaurant indoor dining open, as well as performance venues and gyms.

–with files from Alessia Maratta, Global News

© 2021 The Canadian Press
