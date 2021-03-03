Lethbridge teachers nominated for Edwin Parr Teacher Award for ‘outstanding efforts’

Send this page to someone via email

Two Lethbridge teachers have been recognized for their “outstanding efforts” as first-year teachers by being nominated for the Edwin Parr Teacher Award.

Every year, each school board under the Alberta School Boards Association can nominate one first-year teacher.

Amanda Omilon teaches Grade 10 at Catholic Central High School. She was nominated by the Holy Spirit Catholic School Division.

Amanda Omilon, nominated for the Edwin Parr Teacher Award 2021. Courtesy, Holy Spirit Catholic School Division

Mikaela McNab teaches kindergarten and Learning Support at General Stewart Elementary School. She was nominated by the Lethbridge School Division.

Mikaela McNab, Lethbridge School Division nominee for the 2021 Edwin Parr Teacher Award. Courtesy, Lethbridge School Division

Both women say it’s an honour to be recognized.

“Hearing about Edwin Parr and what that actually meant, I felt even more humbled and blessed to even be nominated,” says Omilon.

The nominations come after an unpredictable year in the classroom due to COVID-19.

“Especially with the pandemic and all the new restrictions that we have to be mindful of and hybrid teaching,” says McNab. “It’s just so much stuff that to be recognized for my hard work, especially knowing how hard everybody is working is really special.”

Chris Harris, the principal at General Stewart Elementary School, says the challenges of the pandemic didn’t slow down McNab.

“Despite the circumstances of the 2020/2021 school year, she has continued to provide engaging lessons and creates innovative ways to support all of our students, in-person and at home.”

Superintendent Ken Sampson believes the same can be said for Omilon.

“She has demonstrated real passion for teaching and flexibility in learning for her students, even in these uncertain times. We’re really proud to bring her name forward as our Edwin Parr nominee.”

McNab’s students are excited that their teacher is being recognized.

“I had lots of them bring me little pictures to school. Lots of other students are aware and really excited for me. All around I feel like a rockstar today.”

Courtesy, Lethbridge School Division

Mikaela McNab, Lethbridge School Division nominee for the 2021 Edwin Parr Teacher AwardIt’s one of the reasons McNab’s students are her favorite part of being a teacher.

“It’s so cool to watch these little learners grow to be leaders.”

Omilon’s students gave her a round of applause when they found out about her nomination.

“They are so caring,” she says. “They’ve been cheering me on with it.”

Amanda Omilon, Holy Spirit Catholic School Division nominated for the Edwin Parr Teacher Award 2021. Courtesy, Holy Spirit Catholic School Division

The Edwin Parr Teacher Award was established in 1964 by the Alberta Trustees Association (now the Alberta School Boards Association). The award is named after Edwin Parr, president of the Alberta School Trustees Association from 1956 to 1962.

He created an Annual Teacher Award in his school system that would honor a member of the teaching staff each year with a gold watch and a certificate for long and meritorious service.