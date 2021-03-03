Arrest made after bank robbery in midtown Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have made an arrest following a bank robbery in midtown Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to a Scotiabank on Princess Street near Concession Street at 10:15 a.m. to respond to a robbery.

According to police, a woman with a firearm demanded money from a bank teller. The teller gave the woman an undisclosed amount of money and she left. No one was injured.

Less than 15 minutes later, police say they arrested the woman, who had the imitation firearm with her.

Charges are pending for a 47-year-old Kingston woman in relation to the robbery, police say.

The bank was temporarily closed Wednesday due to the incident.