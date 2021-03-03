Menu

Canada

Meng Wanzhou case continues with Trump comments on trade with China at forefront

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2021 7:57 am
Click to play video 'Lawyers for Huawei executive cast doubts on who knew what, when' Lawyers for Huawei executive cast doubts on who knew what, when
WATCH: Lawyers for Huawei executive cast doubts on who knew what, when

Public comments by former U.S. president Donald Trump will take centre stage at the British Columbia Supreme Court today in the case of a Huawei executive facing extradition to the United States.

The defence team for Meng Wanzhou is arguing that Trump’s comments to media in the wake of her arrest demonstrate that he was using her as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations with China.

Read more: Meng Wanzhou’s defence team argues for admission of evidence to bolster its case

However, lawyers for Canada’s attorney general have said in documents that they will argue the claim is irrelevant now that Trump is out of office.

Meng was arrested at Vancouver’s airport more than two years ago on a provisional arrest warrant to face fraud charges in the United States that both she and Huawei deny.

Click to play video 'Lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou are casting doubts about who knew what in her extradition case.' Lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou are casting doubts about who knew what in her extradition case.
Lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou are casting doubts about who knew what in her extradition case.

The extradition case is entering its final seven weeks of legal arguments, culminating in the actual extradition or committal hearing in May.

The argument surrounding Trump is the first of four in which Meng’s team will say that she was subjected to an abuse of process and proceedings should be stayed.

Read more: Michael Kovrig’s wife says she hopes Biden’s ‘powerful’ words will lead to action

The court will also consider arguments that Meng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport was unlawful, that the United States misled Canadian officials in its summary of the allegations against her and that the case doesn’t qualify under international law because Meng’s alleged conduct had no meaningful connection to the United States.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
