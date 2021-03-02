As COVID-19 vaccine efforts ramp up, advice on how to deal with a fear of needles

Send this page to someone via email

While COVID-19 vaccines come as a relief to many, for some it’s a source of anxiety.

Trypanophobia, a fear of needles, was classified as a disorder in 1994. For those who fear needles, vaccinations can be a frightening medical procedure.

“It’s not logical so trying to work through it, whether it’s spiders or needles, through a logical thought process isn’t easy,” Manish Sadarangani, director at the Vaccine Evaluation Centre at the BC Children’s Hospital, said.

“It takes time for these kids and sometimes adults to get through that.”

Sadarangani said it’s a problem that needs to be addressed as B.C. ramps up its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

“For some people…it may be enough to tip them over to make that decision, ‘Actually, I don’t want to get vaccinated,'” he said.

“So I think it’s really important that we do as much as we can to deal with this issue head-on and not to make it worse.”

Among Sadarangani’s recommendations for those with a needle phobia is that they should consider receiving their shot while lying down in case they pass out.

More advice on how to handle a fear of needles can be found at the Immunize BC website.