Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Kingston man facing drunk driving charges after crashing into tree: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 4:59 pm
File photo of a Kingston police badge.
File photo of a Kingston police badge. Global Kingston

A Kingston man is facing charges after he struck a tree while allegedly driving drunk.

Monday evening, around 8 pm., police say a vehicle left the road in the 500 block of Rideau Street and crashed into a tree.

The driver had already fled the vehicle when officers arrived.

Read more: 42-year-old Kingston man charged with impaired driving

Police say witnesses saw a man leave the vehicle carrying a case of beer.

Trending Stories

He was found shortly afterwards, and police say he was visibly impaired. Breath samples showed he had two and a half times the legal limit of alcohol in his system, according to a police news release.

A 56-year-old local man was charged with two drunk driving offences. His driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days and he could face a one-year suspension if convicted.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Drunk DrivingKingston Policedrunk driving crashkingston police crashcrash drunk drivingKingston police drunk drivingrideau street crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers