Kingston man facing drunk driving charges after crashing into tree: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston man is facing charges after he struck a tree while allegedly driving drunk.

Monday evening, around 8 pm., police say a vehicle left the road in the 500 block of Rideau Street and crashed into a tree.

The driver had already fled the vehicle when officers arrived.

Police say witnesses saw a man leave the vehicle carrying a case of beer.

He was found shortly afterwards, and police say he was visibly impaired. Breath samples showed he had two and a half times the legal limit of alcohol in his system, according to a police news release.

A 56-year-old local man was charged with two drunk driving offences. His driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days and he could face a one-year suspension if convicted.

Advertisement